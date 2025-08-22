Orlando is getting a passport office

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando will be home to Florida‘s second passport office within two years.

The State Department has signed a lease to establish the office at 5520 Gatlin Ave., just north of the Orlando International Airport.

Rep. Maxwell Alejandro Frost says the anticipated substantial completion deadline for the passport office is in the summer of 2027.

Miami is currently the only city in Florida with a passport office.

“Starting in 2027, this new location will save families the time, stress, and cost of an eight-hour round trip to Miami by bringing this vital service closer to home for folks right here in Orlando but also across the Sunshine State and the Southeast,” Frost said in a statement.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group