Bomb threat reported at Westshore Junior and Senior High School in Brevard County

12:20 p.m UPDATE

Officials with Melbourne Police say they are investigating a suspicious package at Westshore Junior and Senior High School.

Precautions are being taken with students to maintain their safety as law enforcement continues to investigate.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad is assisting Melbourne Police in the investigation.

