US Rep. Cory Mills of Florida under investigation for assault, police say

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Cory Mills is under investigation for allegedly assaulting a woman, according to police in Washington, D.C.

Police say Mills punched a woman inside of his apartment early Wednesday morning.

No charges have been filed art this time.

The woman’s identity and the details of her relationship with Mills have not been disclosed to the public.

Mills’ office sent the following statement on the incident: “This week, law enforcement was asked to resolve a private matter at Congressman Mills’ residence. Congressman Mills vehemently denies any wrongdoing whatsoever and is confident any investigation will clear this matter quickly.”

Mills represents parts of Volusia and Seminole counties.

