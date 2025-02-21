Breaking News

US Rep. Cory Mills of Florida under investigation for assault, police say

By Angel Green, WFTV.com
Rep. Cory Mills U.S. Rep. Cory Mills (GOV./Source: United State House of Representatives)
By Angel Green, WFTV.com

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Cory Mills is under investigation for allegedly assaulting a woman, according to police in Washington, D.C.

Police say Mills punched a woman inside of his apartment early Wednesday morning.

No charges have been filed art this time.

The woman’s identity and the details of her relationship with Mills have not been disclosed to the public.

Mills’ office sent the following statement on the incident: “This week, law enforcement was asked to resolve a private matter at Congressman Mills’ residence. Congressman Mills vehemently denies any wrongdoing whatsoever and is confident any investigation will clear this matter quickly.”

Mills represents parts of Volusia and Seminole counties.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2025 Cox Media Group

Angel Green, WFTV.com

Angel Green is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

0

Most Read