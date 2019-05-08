Shifting start times: Orange County school board discussing later start time options

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County students could be pushing their morning their morning alarms way back if a new proposal to change school start times passes the school board.
School leaders are considering changing school start times for all students in grades kindergarten through 12th grade. The school board will discuss two of the district’s four bell schedule proposals in a meeting Wednesday.
Right now, high school starts at 7:20am. Most elementary schools start at 8:45am. And middle school starts at 9:30am.
- If option 1 pans out everyone would shift back 40 minutes with high schools starting at 8 a.m., elementary at 9:25 a.m. and middle school at 10:10 a.m.
- With option 2, high school would start more than hour later - at 8:45 a.m. - elementary would begin earlier at 8 a.m. and middle school would start at 10:15 a.m.
Watch Eyewitness News for updates on the start time discussions and their impact.
The current start time is 7:20 a.m. The four options include start times of 8:00 a.m., 8:20 a.m. and 8:45 a.m. But shifting high schools could also impact the start times of elementary and middle schools #WFTV— Michael Lopardi (@MLopardiWFTV) May 7, 2019
Here's the current bell schedule: pic.twitter.com/MqvmTkmETY— Michael Lopardi (@MLopardiWFTV) May 7, 2019
And here are the options: pic.twitter.com/3GtFhsKaMU— Michael Lopardi (@MLopardiWFTV) May 7, 2019
