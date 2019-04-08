Orange County officials to discuss possibility of pushing back high school start times

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County School Board will once again discuss the possibility of pushing back high school start times.
One school board member cited data as a reason a push back could be positive change.
Related Headlines
"I am in favor of moving back high school start times," said Board Member Linda Kobert. The data shows clearly that it's what is best for students."
TRENDING NOW:
- Florida man arrested 15 minutes after being released from jail
- Rhino poacher trampled to death by elephant; remains eaten by lions
- Pet pig that got loose in California slaughtered by neighbor, police say
- VIDEO: 3 children missing in crash that killed 5 others
The district spoke with school officials across the country who have expereince with the shift and discussed what worked and what could use some tweaking.
"They moved to a two tier system which caused a shortage of bus drivers and a shortage of buses and additional costs where they had to contract with private comapnies," said Kobert.
Those in support of the proposed change are happy that it would offer more sleep for students, but some parents worry about the impact of a sudden schedule change.
The board discussed changing the bell schedule several years ago, but in the end decided not to move forward.
Kobert plans to suggest a task force to tackle the issue on Tuesday. She told Channel 9 that due to the complexity of the issue, it's unliley any chnage would take effect for the upcoming school year.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}