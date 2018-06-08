  • Arm found in gator pulled from Florida lake after woman reported missing

    BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - An arm was found inside an alligator that was caught in a Davie lake, according to authorities.

    The arm may be that of a missing woman who disappeared while walking her dogs at the Silver Lakes Rotary Nature Park

    A 911 caller reported seeing the alligator drag the woman into the lake at about 9:45 a.m. Friday.

    Davie police tell news outlets that officers responding to Silver Lakes Rotary Nature Park found a dog on a leash but no signs of the woman.

    Trappers from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission spent the day searching for the alligator.

    In a Sun Sentinel report , Davie Police Maj. Dale Engle said the woman's dogs would not leave the pond as divers searched for her Friday morning.

    Engle said one of the dogs also was bitten by the alligator.

    The pond is in a park near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, a major Miami-area tourist and entertainment attraction.

    Authorities closed the park Friday.

