MIAMI, Fla. - Military officials say a 28-year-old Florida man has died in a crash of two U.S. warplanes that collided off Japan's coast.
The U.S. Marine Corps said in a statement released Friday that Capt. Jahmar F. Resilard of Miramar, Florida, died in the Thursday crash. Another crew member was found and is in fair condition. Five others remain missing.
Resilard was a F/A-18 pilot with the Marine All Weather Attack Squadron 242 and was stationed on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni in Yamaguchi, Japan.
Lt. Col. James Compton called Resilard an "effective and dedicated leader who cared for his Marines and fellow pilots with passion." His decorations include the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, Global War on Terrorism Medal and National Defense Service Medal.
"The loss of Capt. Resilard is a somber reminder of the danger our servicemen and women both home and abroad place themselves in every day to keep us safe," said Gov. Rick Scott, R-Fla., in a statement Friday. ". While we mourn this tragic loss, I encourage every Florida family to join us this holiday season in praying for peace for the families of Capt. Resilard and the many other courageous military members who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our nation and freedoms.”
The crash remains under investigation.
