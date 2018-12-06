Officials: Florida couple stole 40-foot boat, sailed to Cuba for honeymoon

KEY WEST, Fla. - A Florida couple quit their jobs, stole a 40-foot catamaran sailboat and sailed to Cuba for their honeymoon, authorities said.
The Miami Herald reports 46-year-old Aaron Burmeister and 32-year-old Ashley McNeil pleaded guilty Nov. 13 to charges of conspiracy to transport a vessel in foreign commerce.
They spent six months in a Cuban jail after their April 1 arrest.
They were returned to the United States in September and were arrested by federal agents when they arrived at Miami International Airport.
During a Jan 7 sentencing in Key West, each were given up to five years in prison. The government dropped a second charge, which carried a prison term of up to 10 years.
The owner said he bought the boat named Kaisosi for $350,000 last year.
Information from: The Miami Herald, http://www.herald.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
