0 NASA, SpaceX to launch Dragon spacecraft in resupply mission to ISS

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - NASA and SpaceX will try again Wednesday to launch a Dragon spacecraft from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on a supply mission to the International Space Station.

Tuesday’s scheduled launch was delayed after the crews needed more time to replace moldy food bars meant for 40 mice. The mice are part of a research experiment on the ISS.

"The Dragon spacecraft will carry supplies and payloads, including critical materials to directly support dozens of the more than 250 science and research investigations that will worked by the space station’s Expeditions 57 and 58 crews," a news release said.

NASA said that some of the research heading to the ISS will use microgravity to create a retinal prosthetic to help restore vision to millions of people around the world who go blind due to retinal degenerative diseases.

"The Dragon spacecraft will spend about five weeks attached to the space station. Dragon will remain at the orbital outpost until Jan. 13, when the spacecraft will return to Earth with research and return cargo," the release said.

NASA said it’s is also launching the Global Ecosystem Dynamics Investigation (GEDI) to the ISS, which will create a 3D global map of forests from space to help scientists understand how much carbon is stored in trees on earth.

The new launch window is expected to open at 1:16 p.m. Meteorologists said there is a 90 percent chance of favorable weather for liftoff.

