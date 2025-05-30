Man killed by falling tree in Ocala storm, police say

OCALA, Fla. — Ocala police say Thursday afternoon’s weather turned deadly.

Police say a large oak tree fell on a man during a storm shortly before 3 p.m. in the 700 block of SW 46th Avenue.

Police say the 37-year-old man was struck by the falling tree and pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation found that the victim and his co-worker were near the tree before it fell. Police said the pair heard the tree begin to crack and started to run away. The co-worker ran in one direction while the victim moved in another, with the tree landing on him.

His name was not released.

“Our hearts go out to the victim’s family and loved ones during this difficult time,” the Ocala Police Department said in a news release.

