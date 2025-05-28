Another suspect sought in shooting of toddler outside Brevard County store

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office has named another suspect wanted in the May 13 shootout outside Cocoa Meat and Produce on Burnett Road.

Sheriff Wayne Ivey is asking the public for help finding Lynnard Semaj Woods.

Ivey said Woods was at the shootout where a toddler in a stroller, who deputies say was with one of the shooters, was struck in the leg but survived.

It’s the same crime that 17-yar-old JeMarcus Edwards was arrested for in Atlanta last week. Edwars’ charges include child abuse, battery and assault among otehrs.

The sheriff is asking anyone who knows Woods; whereabouts message his department on Facebook, call Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477, send an email or call the fugitive unit directly at 321-622-1227.

