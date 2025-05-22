Teen arrested in shooting of toddler during Brevard County shootout

ATLANTA — Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey says one of the people sought in last week’s toddler shooting is in custody.

Ivey said 17-yar-old JeMarcus Edwards was taken into custody Thursday morning after fleeing to Atlanta. His charges include aggravated child abuse, aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony, discharging a firearm in public, possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent, and open carry of a weapon.

The sheriff said he will be held without bond.

The sheriff said the teen was one of the people exchanging gunfire outside Cocoa Meat and Produce on Burnett Road on May 13. One of the bullets hit the leg of an almost 2-year-old girl.

She was hospitalized and survived.

Deputies say the child was left out in the open in a stroller by two adults when the shooting started. The man with her was one of the shooters.

