  • Who is she? Photo could help ID girl 45 years after remains found in Seminole County

    By: Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - The Seminole County Sheriff's Office said they hope a facial approximation picture will help them identify a young girl whose body was found 45 years ago.

     

    The department released the picture Tuesday of how the girl would have looked like in 1973. Authorities said her remains were in a wooded area near Forest City Road near Lake Lotus in August 1973.

     

    The girl is believed to have been about 14 years old. Authorities said new "isotope" testing reveals she was likely from the Pacific Northwest, and was possibly killed in July 1973. 

    "We are hoping with this new facial approximation, and that she's probably from the Pacific Northwest, that somebody will see this picture and say, ‘I know this girl,’ and make the phone call," cold case Investigator Jennifer Spears said.

     

    Seminole County authorities said an important clue was found near her body: a size 6 white-gold ring. The ring has an Alexandra stone, which is a June birth stone. Authorities said the ring was purchased at Davidson & Son Jewelers in NYC. 

     

    Investigators said they've entered her DNA in the national database, hoping to get more information on who she was.      

           

    Authorities said an important clue was found near her body: a white-gold ring.
    The Seminole County Sheriff's Office hopes a new facial approximation picture will help them identify a young girl whose body was found 45 years ago.
      

    Watch the Seminole County Sheriff's Office video below: 

     

