Deputies: Woman brings gun to Eustis High School

EUSTIS, Fla. - A 20-year-old Georgia woman was arrested Monday afternoon for bringing a gun to Eustis High School in response to a fight between two male students after dismissal, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said.

Investigators said Lake County Deputy Sheriff Adam Tytler, a school resource officer, was called to the school's administration office after two male students were sent to the office for fighting.

Tytler was heading to the office when he noticed Tershia Richmond walking from the office to a car waiting in the pickup line, deputies said.

Investigators said Richmond threatened one of the students, saying she was going to get a gun and shoot him.

Tytler saw Richmond grab a gun from the car, put it in her pocket and walk toward the school, deputies said.

Investigators said Tytler drew his gun, ordered Richmond to the ground and arrested her. They said the gun had been stolen from South Carolina.

Richmond was arrested on charges of possession of a firearm on school property, possession of stolen property and carrying a concealed firearm without a permit.

"The two males who were involved in the fight have been having ongoing verbal confrontations over the last week, and it is apparent that Richmond was upset about today's fight on behalf of one of the males," the Sheriff's Office said in a news release. "Deputies are confident that Richmond's intent was to enact revenge over the scuffle, and they are certain that she never intended to target anyone else at the school."

Investigators said Richmond is a family friend of one of the students involved in the fight.

The incident remains under investigation.

