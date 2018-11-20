10 cars set on fire outside Eustis pathology lab, police say

EUSTIS, Fla. - Police in Eustis are trying to figure out who torched 10 cars outside a pathology lab.
Some of the vehicles were used to transport specimens, others were mobile labs.
Police were called to the lab at about 6:45 p.m. Sunday.
Some of the incident was captured on surveillance video, but it has only been shared with police.
>>>Download WFTV's news and weather apps<<<
One of the vehicles belonged to an employee. The lab director said it’s not known who committed the arson.
A nurse said she was dropping off something at the lab when she saw all the scorched cars.
“I thought that a bomb went off. I really thought somebody did something with fire and I was correct,” said Susan Nostramo.
>>>Read more Lake County news<<<
Eventually a tow truck will have to come in and remove what's left.
“I've lived here for 16 years in January and I've used this lab, love the people in there, and I also live in Eustis so it's quite disturbing to me,” said Nostramo.
Some of the vehicles include cars used to transport specimens and mobile labs that travel to medical offices to see patients.
Police said they hope tips will lead to an arrest.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}