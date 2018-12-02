  • Man fatally shot in Eustis, police say

    By: Chip Skambis

    EUSTIS, Fla. - A man was shot and killed in Eustis Saturday night, police said. 

    Police found Darius Austin, 37, shot around 10 p.m. on the sidewalk along the 500 block of Glover Street, police said. 

    Authorities took Austin to Florida Hospital Waterman where he died, police said. 

    Police did not say if they are looking for any suspects. 

    No further details are available. 

    The homicide investigation is active. 

    The Eustis Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

     

     

