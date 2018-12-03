Operation 'Naughty Not Nice' nabs 103 people in human trafficking investigation

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - Detectives arrested 103 people during an undercover investigation focusing on human trafficking, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.
Related Headlines
Polk County Sheriff's Office undercover detectives conducted a six-day human trafficking operation that began on Nov. 27.
Officials said the investigation focused on prostitutes posting online advertisements as well as "johns" seeking female prostitutes online.
Here's the breakdown:
- 56 arrests were those accused of advertising prostitutes online.
- 30 arrests were those accused of soliciting undercover detectives, posting ads and posing as prostitutes.
- 11 arrests were those accused of deriving proceeds from prostitution
- 6 were taken into custody on drug charges and other offenses.
TRENDING NOW:
- UCF to play LSU in Fiesta Bowl, passed over for playoff slot
- Woman sues Florida jail after she says they booked her as a man
- Christmas lights display forced to close early amid teen brawls
- LOOK: Skiing Santas hit the slopes for charity, spread cheer
Charges for those arrested include soliciting another for prostitution, deriving support from proceeds of prostitution, transporting to building for prostitution and using a communication device to commit a felony.
Detectives said they worked closely with “One More Child” (organization that provides help to families in need) and the Department of Children and Families during the operation.
Watch the Polk County Sheriff's Office news conference below:
Operation Naughty - Not Nice II, from November - December 2018, resulted in 103 arrests: 3 potential human trafficking victims were identified, and one suspect was arrested for trafficking a victim. Click here to read the news release: https://t.co/hQOvmUbVQr pic.twitter.com/dUqrq0BohZ— Polk County Sheriff (@PolkCoSheriff) December 3, 2018
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}