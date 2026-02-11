Ocala police investigate double homicide at Marion Springs Condominiums

OCALA, Fla. — The Ocala Police Department said they are investigating a double homicide at the Marion Springs Condominiums. Officials reported the area is secure and there is no immediate danger to the community.

The investigation is centered at the complex located at 3525 E Fort King St. While the scene has been secured, authorities are advising the public to avoid the area while the investigation remains active.

Police have not released further details regarding the victims or potential suspects at this time.

Investigators are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Ocala Police Department directly at 352-369-7000.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Marion County. Those wishing to provide information can call 352-368-STOP (7867) or **TIPS. Tips may also be submitted online through the Ocala Crime Stoppers website at OcalaCrimeStoppers.com.

