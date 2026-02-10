Camping World Stadium in Orlando gets $400 million makeover

ORLANDO, Fla. — Camping World Stadium in Orlando is undergoing a $400 million renovation to attract bigger events to the city. The effort will involve rebuilding nearly every part of the facility by next summer.

The city shares that this project is all about giving the stadium a fresh new look and making it a top spot for exciting events. They’re planning to add more seats and upgrade the old systems to ensure everything runs smoothly.

The renovation project will modernize the stadium’s upper bowls and upgrade various internal systems, all aimed at making the experience more enjoyable for fans during events.

Furthermore, we’re excited to share that the venue will now comfortably seat over 6,000 guests, making sure everyone can enjoy the experience.

Nearly every part of the stadium will be rebuilt to enhance Orlando’s appeal as a destination for top sports and entertainment events. Work is ongoing across the facility.

Renovations are scheduled to be finished by next summer.

