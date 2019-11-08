FWC: Endangered Florida panther cub dies after being hit by car

IMMOKALEE, Fla. - An endangered Florida panther cub has died after being struck by a vehicle.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says the remains of a 2-month-old female panther were found Wednesday southeast of Immokalee in Collier County.
It's the 19th panther death attributed to fatal collisions, out of 24 total deaths this year.
Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat is mostly confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico.
Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.
