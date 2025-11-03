Gas prices in Florida dropped slightly following a recent 11-cent increase

ORLANDO, Fla. — Gas prices in Florida have dipped slightly to $2.96 per gallon after a recent 11-cent rise, marking some of the lowest prices seen this year.

Florida’s average gas price stays below $3 per gallon despite fluctuations, offering relief to drivers. The recent rise follows a cycle of drops and rebounds.

“Gas price cycling continues at Florida gas pumps, where the state average declines for 5-10 days, then rebounds anywhere from 10-25 cents,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA - The Auto Club Group.

Last week, the state average dropped from $2.92 on Sunday to $2.87 on Tuesday, then rose to $2.98 by Friday.

Sunday’s $2.97 per gallon is 5 cents higher than a week ago, 14 cents lower than last month, and 7 cents lower than a year ago.

The lowest daily average price this year was $2.87 per gallon on October 21, and the highest was $3.23 on January 16. Crude oil prices fluctuated, with a 1% drop last week after a 7% rise the previous week.

Drivers can save money on gasoline by planning their errands together, driving more gently, clearing out unnecessary items from their cars, and checking for the best prices using the AAA mobile app.

