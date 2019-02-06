9 Facts about the Human Heart

ORLANDO, Fla. - 1. The human heart is about the size of its owner's clenched fist and is made up of cardiac muscle.
2. Humans, mammals and birds all have four-chambered hearts.
3. According to the Cleveland Clinic, more people have heart attacks on Christmas Day than any other day of the year. December 26 and New Year's follows.
4. The human heart beats an average of 100,000 times a day. That adds up to more than 3,000,000,000 heart beats over the course of an average lifetime.
5. The heart will pump 1 million barrels of blood over a lifetime.
6. Cardiovascular disease is the No. 1 killer of people around the globe, according to the World Health Organization.
7. Healthy hearts make two distinct sounds: lub and dub. They are produced when the atrioventricular and semilunar valves close.
8. An adult human heart weighs between 9 and 12 ounces on average. The average horse heart weighs about 8 pounds.
9. The heart wall is made up of three different layers: the epicardium, myocardium and endocardium.
