Longwood father charged after 5-year-old daughter with autism goes missing

LONGWOOD, Fla. — A Longwood father is facing charges after his 5-year-old autistic daughter, who is non-verbal, went missing and was later found safe on Monday.

José Diaz is accused of failing to follow a safety plan that required the presence of another adult and for the door alarm to remain on.

Diaz admitted to consuming alcohol throughout the night to cope with the stress of his daughter’s disappearance.

Investigators noted that this behavior contributed to his inability to follow the safety protocols established with law enforcement.

The report claims Diaz willingly and intentionally defied the plan to keep his child safe.

