'Don't go to Walmart next week': Man arrested for making threat on Facebook, FDLE says

WINTER PARK, Fla. - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has arrested Richard Clayton, 26, of Winter Park for writing threats to kill or do bodily harm.
Investigators said Clayton made a threat on Facebook that said, "3 more days of probation left then I get my AR-15 back. Don't go to Walmart next week."
Related Headlines
READ: New texts revealed in Orlando teen's shooting death over alleged cellphone robbery
Clayton appears to believe in the white supremacist ideology and has a history of posting threats on Facebook using fake accounts, investigators said.
FDLE said Clayton was arrested Friday afternoon and was booked into the Orange County Jail. He is expected to be in court Saturday.
No other details have been released.
FDLE arrests Richard Clayton for written threats after an investigation by FDLE, FBI's JTTF, Winter Park PD.— FDLE (@fdlepio) August 10, 2019
Clayton wrote on Facebook, "3 more days of probation left then I get my AR-15 back. Don't go to Walmart next week." #SeeSomethingSaySomething https://t.co/Hm8BA6sgcl pic.twitter.com/7LAjVQq7aN
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}