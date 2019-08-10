  • 'Don't go to Walmart next week': Man arrested for making threat on Facebook, FDLE says

    By: Katlyn Brieskorn

    WINTER PARK, Fla. - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has arrested Richard Clayton, 26, of Winter Park for writing threats to kill or do bodily harm.

    Investigators said Clayton made a threat on Facebook that said, "3 more days of probation left then I get my AR-15 back. Don't go to Walmart next week."

    Clayton appears to believe in the white supremacist ideology and has a history of posting threats on Facebook using fake accounts, investigators said.

    FDLE said Clayton was arrested Friday afternoon and was booked into the Orange County Jail. He is expected to be in court Saturday.

    No other details have been released.

