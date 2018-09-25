0 "Everybody's mailbox hit." Hundreds of mailboxes burglarized at Orange County apartment complex

ORLANDO, Fla. - Hundreds of mailboxes were burglarized at an Orange County apartment this weekend, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The mailboxes at the Avisa Lakes Apartments, near the intersection of the 408 and Chickasaw Trail, were burglarized Friday, according to a report.

“Nothing there. And when you open it, they popped this lock right out here,” said John Lippincott, whose mail was stolen.

The mailboxes had the locks broken, leaving the mailboxes gaping open, still full of junk mail.

Lippincott and his neighbors are now forced to travel several miles to a post office on Semoran Boulevard to get their mail.

“I had to get my sister to come over and a special trip just to pick up my mail. And with me being in a wheelchair, it's a little bit of a hardship,” said Lippincott.

Lippincott said the management of the apartment complex has not issued any warnings or statement to residents regarding the burglaries.

A representative from the apartment’s parent company has yet to respond to a request for comment.

Lippincott said he’s worried about his neighbors who may have had important checks or other mail arriving.

He’s also worried many, including himself, could become victims of identity theft. He said just before the burglaries, he put a birthday card in the outgoing mail.

“Now I don't know if it was picked up by the post office or it was picked up by mail thieves,” he said.

