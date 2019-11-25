0 'He turned around and bopped me': 93-year-old Mount Dora woman left beaten after carjacking

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A 93-year-old woman said she ended up in the hospital after a man struck and carjacked her after she bought a balloon for her niece.

The incident happened outside a Dollar Tree on U.S. Highway 441 and Eudora Road.

The woman showed Channel 9 her injuries as she detailed her attack.

"He said, 'Give me two dollars,'" the woman said. "I said, 'No, I'm not going to give you two dollars."

When she refused to hand over the money, the woman said that's when the suspect, De'angelo McKnight, got angry.

"'I want money, give me money,' and I said, 'No I'm not giving you any money. So he pushed me away and straddled the front seat of my car looking for my car keys," the woman said.

The woman said she fell when he allegedly pushed her, but got up and began to fight the suspect.

"I was just trying to get him out of my car, and he turned around and bopped me again and I hit the ground again," the woman said. "I wasn't going to stand for that. I didn't want him getting in my car."

In the end, the woman said McKnight was too strong for her to handle and knocked her down again before taking off in her vehicle.

The woman said she yelled for help, alerting bystanders to call police.

Officials were later able to apprehend McKnight in Eustis, where they said he was caught in another car after having ditched the woman's vehicle.

"I am so grateful," the woman said. "I am so blessed because, even if some bad things happened, God had angels watching over me, or I would have been dead or kidnapped or something."

