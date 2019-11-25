Sanford boy dies after being hit by vehicle

SANFORD, Fla. - A sixth-grade Sanford Middle School student died after he was struck by a vehicle Saturday evening, Sanford police said Monday morning.
Michael Jordan-Benfer was hit at 25th Street and Hartwell Avenue, according to police.
Jordan-Benfer was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries.
It did not appear that the driver was at fault, according to police.
Sanford Middle School is on break for Thanksgiving.
When classes resume on Dec. 2, a grief team will be on-site and "will remain as long as necessary, to provide support and assistance to the students and staff of the school," according to a letter sent Sunday from the school to parents and guardians.
