Woman abducted, sexually battered in DeLand, police say

DELAND, Fla. - The DeLand Police Department is investigating after a woman said she was sexually battered Thursday night.
At 8:06 p.m., police said a woman called 911 and claimed she had been abducted and sexually battered.
Officers said the woman told them that, while she had been walking near Parsons and Beresford avenues, a man forced her into a black Ford Mustang.
The woman told police she was taken to a secluded area in DeLand, where she was sexually battered and suffered injuries during the attack.
The woman described the attacker as a tall, slim man with black hair and scruffy facial hair.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact Detective Ramkissoon at 386-626-7426.
