Teen shot in head dies after crashing through middle school fence in Daytona Beach, police say

    By: James Tutten

    DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - An 18-year-old is dead after a shooting Saturday night near a middle school in Daytona Beach, according to police.

    Officers said the shooting happened near the intersection of Russell Drive and Cedar Street.

    When police arrived, they found Daytona Beach resident Eric Gordon in the driver’s seat with a gunshot to the head.

    Police said Gordon’s vehicle had crashed through a fence and struck one of the buildings at Campbell Middle School.

    Paramedics flew Gordon to Halifax Hospital, where he died.

    Officers said there were gunshots holes in the driver's side door of Gordon's vehicle.

    Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Daytona Beach police at 386-671-5200.


     

