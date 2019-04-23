0 'I can't contact the woman I love': Man accused of killing Chuluota family pens letter

CHULUOTA, Fla. - New evidence was submitted Tuesday in the case of a Chuluota man accused of killing his parents and brother in their home.

The evidence is a letter Grant Amato wrote to the girlfriend of a pod mate at the Seminole County jail.

The handwritten letter is six pages long and addressed to Ryan Cooney, of Parish, Florida. Cooney is the girlfriend of a fellow inmate of Amato at the Seminole County jail.

“Hello Ryan, my name is Grant. I have become somewhat of a celebrity for something I never did and something that has robbed me of my entire family and life,” the letter starts.

Amato goes on to open up about his own love life involving an online Bulgarian call girl named Silvie—the same woman for whom prosecutors say Amato stole more than $200,000 from his parents and brother to pay.

Investigators allege Amato killed his parents and brother after he was kicked out of their Chuluota home for continuing to contact her.

“I am sure you have heard the terrible things about me and my girlfriend that the media have lied about. Unfortunately for me, I can’t contact the woman I love while I’m in here,” he wrote. “I know the pain of being separated from the woman you love.”

Amato even wrote about the possibility of a future double date, writing, “We have even decided to take a cruise once all this jail stuff is behind us (you and him with my girl and I).”

Amato will be back in court Thursday, where he again will ask a judge to reconsider pre-trial release.



DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

© 2019 Cox Media Group.