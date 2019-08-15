0 'It's my reality': Slain Kissimmee officer's widow describes the pain of her loss 2 years later

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Sunday marks two years since two Kissimmee police officers were killed in the line of duty.

Kissimmee police Sgt. Sam Howard and Officer Matthew Baxter were gunned down Aug. 18, 2017.

Baxter's widow, Sadia Baxter, told traffic anchor Racquel Asa on Thursday that she has a room in her home filled with photographs and mementos of her husband -- a place where she and her daughters may remember him and reflect on their loss.

"It's a great space that we can come and have a moment of silence and laugh with the memories we've shared," she said. "My girls can just come in here and be with their daddy."

Baxter said the room contains Teddy bears sewn from her late husband's uniform.

"Even the details from the button on his nose is my husband's uniform," she said.

Baxter said the room has a mixture of photos from her husband's life and his funeral.

"I mixed the two because it's my reality," she said.

Baxter said the anniversary of her husband's death is especially difficult to deal with this year because jury selection begins next week in the trial of Everett Miller, her husband's alleged killer.

"As a law enforcement officer, I understand that trials and events like this can take some time. I understand delays happen," she said. "As a family member affected by this tragedy, it is difficult."

Baxter said she plans to be in court for each day of the trial.

Read: Officials to examine accused Kissimmee cop killer's social media activity as trial nears

She said she has drawn strength from her relatives and her friends since her husband's death, and she is especially moved by strangers who thank her for her husband's service.

"It makes me feel like Matthew was with us in that moment, and it makes my girls feel good as well -- that we are not alone and there is a community that stand behind us," Baxter said.

The Kissimmee Police Department said it will host a community appreciation event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in remembrance of Howard and Matthew Baxter.

