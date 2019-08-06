PotDaddy: John Morgan says it's time to legalize recreational marijuana

ORLANDO, Fla. - Attorney John Morgan tweeted Tuesday morning that he believes recreational marijuana should be legalized in Florida.
"I have decided that I am too old to care," he said. "I think we have time, and I think there is money to get it done. I already have the minimum wage signatures."
Morgan has also pushed for a $15 hourly minimum wage ballot initiative.
"Let's do this maybe," said Morgan, who signed the tweet "#PotDaddy. "Forget Tallahassee."
The personal injury attorney previously spent $7 million on legalizing medical marijuana.
"The time has come for us to face the fact that there really is no great harm to society -- to the contrary, only really good benefits," he told Channel 9's Greg Warmoth on Tuesday.
Warmoth asked Morgan how legalization would financially benefit him.
"I have invested in this industry all over the country," Morgan said. "I don't know that will benefit me, but I do know this: I plan to continue to invest heavily in this space, because ... this is the 21st century business in America."
He said the marijuana industry would finance a 2020 ballot initiative.
