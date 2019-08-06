New report gives close examination into accused cop killer's claim of unnecessary force

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A new report gives a clearer picture into why Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigators determined force used against accused cop killer Markeith Loyd was justified.
Loyd has insisted that officers used unnecessary force during his arrest.
Related Headlines
Loyd is facing two murder cases: one in the death of his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, in 2016, the second for the death of Orlando police Sgt. Debra Clayton.
Read more: New transcripts contradict Markeith Loyd's longstanding claims of self-defense
"They beat me up!" were the first words Loyd spoke to reporters after his arrest two and a half years ago.
Officials looked into interviews, video and pictures to investigate Loyd's claim.
Loyd made some of those claims of he suffered a broken eye socket, a fractured jaw and bruises in audio released Monday. He can be heard telling an investigator he was kicked in the face and had his eye "cracked open" with a rifle.
Read more: Orange County jail guard shoved Markieth Loyd during dispute over policy
Previous video revealed Loyd was kicked in the head at some point during the arrest.
Whether Loyd resisted or not is the point of much contention; some officers claim he did resist arrest, while others claim he didn't.
The report claimed it took a total of 42 seconds to get Loyd in handcuffs.
Loyd also claims he was beaten up and sexually assaulted by officers.
The report revealed investigators found no evidence for either of those claims in the audio and video they examined.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}