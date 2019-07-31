Force used by officers arresting Markeith Loyd was ‘lawful and justified,' state attorney says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The force used by officers while arresting accused cop-killer Markeith Loyd was “lawful and justified” according to a governor-appointed state attorney who reviewed the case.
During his arrest, Loyd sustained significant injuries to his head and face, including the loss of his eye, according to a Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigation.
Related Headlines
Loyd is accused of killing his pregnant former girlfriend Sade Dixon and Lt. Deborah Clayton, of the Orlando Police Department.
READ: Police officer’s death will not be mentioned at Loyd trial for ex-girlfriend's murder
State Attorney Phil Archer said he carefully reviewed FDLE’s report at the request of then-Gov. Rick Scott.
“After carefully examining the report and evidence, I have determined that the use of force used during the arrest of Markeith Loyd was lawful and justified under the provisions of Florida Statutes, and no further action will be taken by this office,” Archer said in a news release sent out Wednesday.
This is a developing story. Watch Eyewitness News at noon for updates.
READ: Prosecutors looking to use Markeith Loyd's criminal record to secure death penalty
JUST IN: The officers who beat #MarkeithLoyd the night he was captured and lost an eye will NOT face charges. Seminole/Brevard State Attorney Phil Archer concludes their use of force was justified. #WFTV pic.twitter.com/mVBsT9uSEn— Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) July 31, 2019
State Attorney Phil Archer releases review findings, statement, and summary of FDLE inquiry into 2017 Markeith Loyd arrest use of force. Release, statement & findings summary download https://t.co/2vul7l2NC1— State Attorney 18th Circuit FL (@SA18PIO) July 31, 2019
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}