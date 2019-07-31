  • Force used by officers arresting Markeith Loyd was ‘lawful and justified,' state attorney says

    By: Sarah Wilson

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The force used by officers while arresting accused cop-killer Markeith Loyd was “lawful and justified” according to a governor-appointed state attorney who reviewed the case.

    During his arrest, Loyd sustained significant injuries to his head and face, including the loss of his eye, according to a Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigation. 

    Loyd is accused of killing his pregnant former girlfriend Sade Dixon and Lt. Deborah Clayton, of the Orlando Police Department.

    State Attorney Phil Archer said he carefully reviewed FDLE’s report at the request of then-Gov. Rick Scott.

    “After carefully examining the report and evidence, I have determined that the use of force used during the arrest of Markeith Loyd was lawful and justified under the provisions of Florida Statutes, and no further action will be taken by this office,” Archer said in a news release sent out Wednesday.

