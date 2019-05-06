0 Orange County jail guard shoved Markeith Loyd during dispute over policy

ORLANDO, Fla. - Accused killer Markeith Loyd has spent months in disciplinary confinement and wanted out, and a new report shows he got into a fight with a corrections officer about it.

Loyd is accused of fatally shooting his pregnant ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon in December 2016 and Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton a month later.

An internal memo shows that Loyd was put in close custody on Mar. 14 after he caused thousands of dollars in damage to the jail.

Guards at the jail said he was following the rules and, a few days ago, officials decided to give him time in the yard.

The reinstatement of all his privileges is pending a review in another 30 days, but his latest incident might be a factor.

On Friday, a corrections officer said Loyd was being restrained so a team could take him down to the first floor for recreation when he started to yell, according to an internal memo.

“I have been in this (expletive)(expletive) for over 60 days. I know by policy because I have a copy that you all have to put me back in (general population),” said Loyd, according to the report.

The guard conducted a shakedown of the cell and said guards found a 14-page corrections department policy document.

Loyd wanted to talk with the inmate affairs department about it. The guard said that would happen later, according to the report.

Loyd complained while getting in the elevator, the memo states. Ten minutes later, Loyd wanted to go back to the cell. He told the guard he had gotten the policy from an officer and tried to snatch it back.

“You can’t take my (expletive),” he said, according to the report.

The corrections officer said he hit Loyd in the chest as Loyd moved toward him to “try and get ‘some distance between them,’” the report states.

Loyd went back to his cell without further incident, according to the report.



