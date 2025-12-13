Sweet Tomatoes returning to Florida: Beloved salad buffet returns after 2020 closures

ORLANDO, Fla. — Sweet Tomatoes will reopen a location in Fort Myers, Florida, its first in the state since closing all stores in 2020 because of the pandemic.

The buffet-style restaurant, famous for its salads and soups, has announced it will open at 14080 S Tamiami Trail in Fort Myers. This will be the second location after its restructuring, following the reopening in Tucson, Arizona, in April 2024.

“The wait is over, magic fans! From dunes to deliciousness, your favorite salads and soups are returning to Ft. Myers, Florida!” the restaurant’s Tucson, Arizona location posted on Facebook.

The Fort Myers restaurant will be the first Sweet Tomatoes location in Florida since the nationwide closure, potentially signaling a broader comeback to the Sunshine State.

