Woman hurt in shooting at Kissimmee-area home, deputies say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting at a home near Kissimmee left one person hurt Thursday afternoon, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said.

Shortly before 5 p.m., deputies responded to Zacalo Way off Florida Parkway.

On scene, they determined a woman had been shot.

The victim, 28, was driven to a hospital by a relative.

Investigators said she suffered a gunshot wound to her shoulder and is expected to recover.

Detectives continue to investigate the shooting, a sheriff’s official said.

