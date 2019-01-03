'Sizable' water line break in Melbourne prompts precautionary Boil Water Notice

MELBOURNE, Fl. - Over 5,000 residents in Melbourne will have to boil their water following a water line break Thursday morning.
Those living between Desoto Parkway north to Pineda Causeway are expected to be affected by the break, according to the City of Melbourne.
Officials urge anyone who sees a large amount of water or notices anything unusual to call the City of Melbourne Public Works & Utilities Administration office at 321-608-5000.
It is not yet known what caused the break.
The City of Melbourne stated that those affected will be notified once the notice is lifted.
Click here to see what actions should be taken if your area is under a Boil Water Notice.
