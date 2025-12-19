New lawsuits claim Epic Universe coaster caused injuries to riders

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal has been hit with five new lawsuits over its Stardust Racers roller coaster.

The lawsuits, filed by the same set of attorneys, claim people’s heads banged around as they rode the coaster, causing injuries.

One person claimed they suffered a stroke.

None of the lawsuits have dates that match the incidents Universal reported to the state this year.

Most of the new lawsuits have been filed against Universal City Development Partners, LTD and Mack Rides GMBH & Co KG.

The filings come just days after Universal settled with the family of Kevin Rodriguez Zavala, whose death on the ride was declared accidental by Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The terms of that settlement are confidential.

WFTV reached out to Universal Orlando Resort on Friday morning for comment about the recent filings and will continue to update to this story with new developments.

