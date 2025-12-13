Universal Orlando settles with family after Stardust Racers death

ORLANDO, Fla. — The family of Kevin Rodriguez Zavala, the man who died after riding the Stardust Racers coaster, has reached a confidential resolution with Universal, as announced by their attorney, Ben Crump.

“The family of Kevin Rodriguez Zavala and Universal have reached an amicable resolution in this matter,” Crump stated.

This comes just days after the Orange County Sheriff’s Office officially ruled Zavala’s death as accidental.

The family expressed gratitude for the community’s support during this time and requested privacy following the resolution.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group