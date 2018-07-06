  • 'Suspicious' death under investigation at Port Orange home

    By: Jason Kelly

    PORT ORANGE, Fla. - A suspicious death was under investigation Thursday evening at a home, the Port Orange Police Department said.

    Police were called to a home on Canal View Boulevard near Dunlawton Avenue and Spruce Creek Road, Port Orange police Detective Sgt. Thomas Aiken said.

    Volusia County Sheriff's Office crime scene technicians were called to process the scene for evidence, Aiken said.

    No other details were given.

