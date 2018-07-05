Small plane crashes near Port Orange

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A small plane crashed Thursday afternoon at the Spruce Creek Fly-In near Port Orange, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said.
The plane crash was reported at about 1:45 p.m. near Cessna Boulevard, deputies said.
It's unknown how many people were aboard the plane or if anyone was injured, but a helicopter and an ambulance were spotted from Skywitness 9.
No other details were given.
A small plane has crashed in the area of Cessna Boulevard, Port Orange (Spruce Creek Fly-In). Reported 1:45 p.m. More info to come.— Volusia Co. Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) July 5, 2018
