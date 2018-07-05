  • Small plane crashes near Port Orange

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A small plane crashed Thursday afternoon at the Spruce Creek Fly-In near Port Orange, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said.

    The plane crash was reported at about 1:45 p.m. near Cessna Boulevard, deputies said.

    Photos: Plane crash near Port Orange

    It's unknown how many people were aboard the plane or if anyone was injured, but a helicopter and an ambulance were spotted from Skywitness 9.

    No other details were given.

    Check back and watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News for live updates to this developing story.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.
    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories