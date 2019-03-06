1 dead, 1 injured after house fire near Sanford

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - One person is dead and another person was injured in a house fire near Sanford early Wednesday morning.
Seminole County firefighters said the home on Airport Road is a total loss.
The American Red Cross is assisting four adults following the fire, which broke out around 4 a.m.
Firefighters said the cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal's Office and Seminole County Fire Department.
