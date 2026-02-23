Deputy involved shooting at a Walmart in Orange County

UPDATE:

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County deputy shot a masked man suspected of attempting to steal items from the Walmart on 11250 East Colonial Drive Sunday night.

The incident took place at approximately 8:30 p.m.

Deputies responded to Walmart after receiving reports of a man attempting to steal.

The deputy located the masked man on East Colonial Drive, just west of Lake Berge Road, with a shopping cart filled with items from the store.

According to OCSO, the deputy gave the suspect multiple commands before discharging their taser.

After the taser was ineffective, the deputy told the suspect “dont reach”, before discharging his firearm.

The suspect was struck by the gunfire and was subsequently transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

OCSO recovered two knives at the scene of the shooting.

The incident remains under investigation.

