1 dead following fire near Apopka, officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — One person died in a fire near Apopka Thursday night.

Around 10 p.m., firefighters rushed to Lake Standish Boulevard off West Highland Avenue.

Deadly fire investigation near Apopka Firefighters and deputies responded to Lake Standish Drive in Orange County Thursday night. (WFTV staff)

Someone had called 911 to report a trailer on fire and trees burning nearby, Orange County Fire Rescue said.

Crews arrived to find heavy flames but were able to quickly put out the fire, officials said.





OCFR said firefighters then found one person dead.

The agency has not released that person’s name.

Fire officials also said crews later removed several propone bottles that caused loud explosions during the fire.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office and Orange County Sheriff’s Office will investigate the deadly fire.

