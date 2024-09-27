AAA offers safety and insurance tips to help those who suffered damage from Helene

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Helene left plenty of damage in its wake and The Auto Club Group is providing advice to help residents who may have suffered either wind or flood damage.

“Once conditions are safe to do so, begin assessing your property, take pictures of any damage, and contact your insurance provider immediately to begin the claims process,” said Jennifer Pintacuda, President of AAA’s Florida-based insurance provider. “Many providers like AAA offer multiple ways to file a claim, whether that be over the phone, online or a mobile app.”

Filing an Insurance Claim

To file a claim, residents should contact their insurance provider directly.

Flooded Vehicles

Flooding is often covered by “comprehensive” auto insurance policies. However, some may not be protected because Floridians are not required to carry this coverage option.

When a car has been partially or completely submerged, AAA recommends the following:

Do not attempt to start a vehicle if the water level rises above the door opening and the interior is wet. You could cause irreversible damage to your vehicle’s engine and other components.

Take photos from the exterior of the vehicle. Do not open the doors if the water levels are still high.

Once the waters have receded, take photos of the interior.

Contact your insurance provider.

Have your vehicle towed to a mechanic for a full inspection to ensure it’s safe to be driven.

Avoid Self-Inflicted Flood Damage While Driving

Do not drive down flooded streets. You may not realize how deep the water is or what’s lurking underneath.

If you drive through a flooded area, with water above your doors and your engine cuts off, do not try to restart it. Doing so could flood the engine. Instead, quickly exit the vehicle and go to a safe location to call for help.

Wind vs. Water Damage to Your Home

Damage caused by wind and debris is covered by a resident’s homeowners insurance policy. However, that policy does not cover flood damage to the interior of your home. Flooding is covered by flood insurance, which is a separate policy provided by the National Flood Insurance Program managed by FEMA or other private flood insurance providers.

Without flood insurance, homeowners could apply for federal disaster assistance via a loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration. Unlike claims payments for flood insurance SBA loans must be repaid.

What to do if you suffered damage to your home

Document damage as soon as possible. Take photographs and videos for your insurance claim and personal records. The more documentation you have, the easier it is to file your claim.

Prevent further damage. Do only what’s necessary to prevent further damage, such as covering broken windows with plastic or getting a professional to cover the roof with tarps to keep rain out.

Document expenses and keep receipts for any preliminary repairs, displacement, or other costs related to the claim, which can count toward your deductible. This could include tree removal, tarps, ice chests for food, overnight stay in a hotel, etc.

Contact your insurance company immediately to begin the claims process.

Be leery of contractors who go door-to-door offering repair services and promising to file an insurance claim on your behalf.

Hire a licensed contractor to do the repairs after an insurance adjuster has reviewed the damage.

Be Leery of Unlicensed or Deceptive Contractors

AAA cautions residents about the potential of contractor fraud. The aftermath of a hurricane or other severe storm allows scammers and unlicensed contractors to take advantage of those who need help.

Dishonest contractors may try to profit by:

Accepting payment then never completing (or even showing up for) the job.

Using inferior materials or performing work that’s not up to code.

Red Flags to Watch For:

Contractor shows up unsolicited.

Points out damage you have not previously noticed.

Asks for full payment up front or in cash only.

Promises services for free or offers to waive your insurance deductible.

Pressures you to encourage your family, friends, or neighbors to hire them for services.

Offers you a discount for letting them use leftover materials from a previous job.

AAA’s Advice:

Before hiring someone to make repairs, contact your insurance company to file your claim and ensure the damage is covered by your policy.

Don’t sign any paperwork or authorize a contractor to start work until after your insurance company reviews the damages.

Get itemized written estimates from at least three different licensed, insured contractors before hiring someone for the job.

Check the Contractor’s Credentials

Do not allow a contractor to inspect your property, including your roof until you have verified that they are licensed and insured.

Verify the contractor has an active, valid Florida license at www.MyFloridaLicense.com.

Check for complaints filed against him or her on the Better Business Bureau’s website at www.BBB.org.

