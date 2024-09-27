ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A Saint Cloud man was arrested following a road rage shooting on Florida’s Turnpike on Thursday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes on the turnpike near the 417 exit in Orlando.

The victim, a 33-year-old male, discovered that his Tesla had been hit by gunfire, then realized he had been shot in the right leg, according to a news release.

Read: FHP: Man shot in road rage incident on Florida’s Turnpike

The victim was taken to the hospital and was treated for his injuries.

Two bullet holes were discovered on the driver-side door of the victim’s vehicle.

Read: LIVE UPDATES: Tornado watch issued for Central Florida as Hurricane Helene nears landfall

Investigators said a gray or silver Volkswagen hatchback was involved in a road rage incident with the victim at the time of the shooting.

Troopers arrested 35-year-old Jorge Luis De Jesus Carrasquillo and charged him with attempted felony murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and direct discharge of a firearm from a car.

Central Florida man arrested after road rage shooting in Orlando Central Florida man arrested after road rage shooting in Orlando

Read: Florida’s Big Bend prepares for catastrophic damage from Hurricane Helene

De Jesus Carrasquillo was booked into the Orange County Jail.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact FHP at 407-737-2213 or CRIMELINE.

Central Florida man arrested after road rage shooting in Orlando Central Florida man arrested after road rage shooting in Orlando

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group