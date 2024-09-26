FHP: Man shot in road rage incident on Florida’s Turnpike

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Someone shot a man driving along Florida’s Turnpike early Thursday in Orange County, and troopers are calling it a case of road rage.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. in the area of mile marker 251 near Orlando.

A man driving northbound on the Turnpike reported to Florida Highway Patrol that his Tesla Model Y had been struck by gunfire.

Turnpike road rage shooting Troopers say someone shot a man driving his Tesla near Orlando Thursday morning. (Florida Highway Patrol)

He then realized that he had been shot in his right leg, FHP said.

The man, 33, was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Troopers confirmed two bullet holes on the driver’s side door of the Tesla.

Investigators said they believe a gray or silver Volkswagen hatchback was involved in a road rage incident with the victim at the time of the shooting.

Troopers had no details to release about a possible description of the suspect.

They are asking anyone with information about this case to call FHP at 407-737-2213 or CRIMELINE at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

The shooting incident remains under investigation.

