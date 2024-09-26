Hurricane Helene to bring catastrophic damage to parts of Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Helene continues to strengthen as it moves through the Gulf of Mexico.

The storm is nearly a Category 2 storm and currently has maximum sustained winds around 90 mph.

Helene is expected to rapidly intensify in the next 20 hours.

Helene is forecast to become a dangerous Category 3 hurricane before it impacts Florida Thursday night.

The storm is projected to make landfall in the Big Bend area of Florida from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Helene will bring dangerous winds and a catastrophic storm surge of 15 to 20 feet to Apalachee Bay and portions of northern Big Bend, with the threat of widespread hurricane-force winds increasing.

Tropical Storm Warnings continue for the vast majority of Central Florida, with a hurricane warning for western Marion County.

The biggest concern in Central Florida will be the risk of isolated tornados from Helene’s outer rain bands.

Conditions will worsen as the day progresses Thursday, as Helene quickly lifts northward.

Officials are urging residents in the path of the storm to evacuate.

Helene should be over Atlanta around 9 a.m. on Friday.

Channel 9 will continue to monitor Helene and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

