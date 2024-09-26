At 3 p.m.: Mayor of Orange County to give update on Hurricane Helene

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Mayor Jerry Demings is set to give another update Thursday to Orange County residents on Hurricane Helene.
The mayor’s office said he will discuss the county’s ongoing preparations and readiness for the storm.
Demings will be joined by Orange County Emergency Management officials.
Orlando Utilities Commission, Duke Energy, and Orange County Public Schools representatives will also be on hand.
The briefing will be held at Orange County Emergency Operations Center in Winter Park.
It is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.
When it happens, you can watch the news conference by clicking here.
